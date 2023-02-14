Opinion / Columnists

CLAIRE BISSEKER: What to expect from next week’s national budget

The Treasury has R110bn in reserve, but this is not likely to cover all the promises being made

14 February 2023 - 05:37

The 2023 national budget is expected to reveal good news on the past year, with elevated tax revenue, strong nominal GDP growth and some underspending likely to deliver a slightly better-than-expected budget deficit.

Unfortunately, this rosy picture is rapidly turning. Thanks to SA’s escalating energy crisis the 2023/2024 year is going to deliver growth that is far slower than expected. So, a year from now the deficit could easily be heading back up again, wiping out SA’s recent fiscal progress, most of which is thanks to the fading commodity boom anyway...

