MICHAEL BLEBY: Scrambling: New Zealand’s Hipkins seeks fresh policy recipes after Ardern

Prime minister has hands full ahead of a general election in October

18 April 2023 - 05:00 Michael Bleby

In New Zealand, the prices of eggs have been rocketing. A carton of a dozen soared 47% in the country’s food price index over the 12 months to February, to almost R90.

It wasn’t just the fault of the pandemic-driven pressure on supply chains and inflation that has been pushing up food prices globally. It was all of these, plus legislation passed in 2012 to phase out cage-farming of battery layer hens — at that time accounting for as much as 86% of the total — that left the country 300,000 hens short of what the industry estimated it needed to stabilise supply...

