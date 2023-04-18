Concerns about a global recession and local structural challenges are combining to keep the local currency under pressure
Ratepayers interests seem to be a distant second to party politics in the Joburg city council
Ruling ends denial of health care to migrants, regardless of their nationality or documentation status
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Bank Zero has partnered with fintech company iKhokha to provide business customers with a point-of-sale device at zero monthly rental fee
Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Politician Vladimir Kara-Murza’s sentence was the harshest sentence of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine
Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie, Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
Guns that won’t fire for anyone else might prevent a wide range of gun-related accidents and deaths
In New Zealand, the prices of eggs have been rocketing. A carton of a dozen soared 47% in the country’s food price index over the 12 months to February, to almost R90.
It wasn’t just the fault of the pandemic-driven pressure on supply chains and inflation that has been pushing up food prices globally. It was all of these, plus legislation passed in 2012 to phase out cage-farming of battery layer hens — at that time accounting for as much as 86% of the total — that left the country 300,000 hens short of what the industry estimated it needed to stabilise supply...
MICHAEL BLEBY: Scrambling: New Zealand’s Hipkins seeks fresh policy recipes after Ardern
Prime minister has hands full ahead of a general election in October
