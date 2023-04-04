Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL BLEBY: Gonna blow? Japan updates response plan for a Mount Fuji eruption

In a too-scary-to-contemplate scenario, ash from the active volcano in Japan would also be a big problem for the rest of the world

04 April 2023 - 05:00 Michael Bleby

You know the iconic image of the bullet train speeding past Mount Fuji? Well, that train wouldn’t run if Japan’s tallest — and volcanic — mountain erupted.

Nor, come to think of it, would cars or planes. A huge eruption of Mount Fuji would rain down so much ash that it would take only three hours to bring the network of trains and highways in Tokyo — just 100km away — to a halt...

