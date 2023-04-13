Opinion / Columnists

GRACELIN BASKARAN: SA should bypass Brics policies on exports

BL Premium
13 April 2023 - 05:00 Gracelin Baskaran

The rise in China’s export restrictions for critical minerals highlights the economic diplomacy war chest it is willing to leverage as geopolitical tensions rise.

China imposed export restrictions on critical minerals required for national, energy and economic security, including rare earths, nickel, copper, copper and silicon.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.