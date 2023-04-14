Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s country manager for SA, Christo de Wit
Ramaphosa's ministers are sabotaging what fellow minister are doing
The permit system is due to lapse at the end of June, which means 178,000 ZEP holders and their families could become illegal foreigners
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Business Day TV speaks to PSG Konsult CFO Mike Smith
February data offers further evidence of an economy under severe strain, even as iron ore production rises
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Pentagon says suspect Jack Teixeira’s leaks were a ‘deliberate, criminal act’
Move to much-needed momentum by the Stormers in search of second spot must start against Munster.
Rolls-Royce goes the haute-couture route, with striking results
The fifth SA Investment Conference concluded this week with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing that the goals of the five-year R1.2-trillion investment drive that started in 2018 have been met. The president has thus revised the target upwards to R2-trillion over the decade to 2028.
However, there is no clarity over the distinction between investment pledges and realised investments over the past five years. This conflation will now become a R2-trillion conundrum that will only become clearer beyond 2028. ..
ISAAH MHLANGA: SA’s investment drive remains a hard sell
Good public relations will not be enough to elevate our status as a good place to invest
