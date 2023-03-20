The fall comes despite a deal in terms of which UBS will buy Credit Suisse in an effort to stop a crisis from spreading
The team were hoping in vain that bringing the truth about the fake intelligence to the UN Security Council might prevent the 2003 war
Cases will be postponed or virtual, clogging up under-pressure court roll, during EFF-led anti-government protest
Government has no diplomatic appetite to take on Moscow as fallout risks are far too great
Miner will continue to invest in improving the quality and integrity of the portfolio, chair says
CPI is expected to moderate slightly to 6.8% in February despite continued pressure on transport costs
Survey shows many Zoom calls and project updates could disappear without any negative effect
North Korean drills involved a missile launch from a buried silo, which analysts say would help improve speed and stability
The Lions and the Sharks are said to have too much of it, and the Stormers are reaping the benefits of its absence
Lionel Adams and Mandla Madwara established a company more than five years ago. Their company, Africa Auto Group, supplies e-coating services to component manufacturers and assemblers in the automotive, consumer electronics and renewable energy sectors.
Employing 18 workers, Africa Auto Group was one of the many firms that got a “shout out” from the trade, industry & competition minister in his quarterly update to legislators last week. If the cross-border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) widens its scope beyond upstream steel, chemicals and other products, Adams and Madwara may be out of pocket. Or so it seems. ..
AYABONGA CAWE: Border tax on carbon-intensive products puts exporters at risk
