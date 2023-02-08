Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Export farmers should target China and India among the Brics

The countries have solid economic growth prospects as well as large populations and markets

BL Premium
08 February 2023 - 05:00

In 2023 SA assumed the role of chair of the Brics bloc of countries, taking over from China, which chaired it last year. While SA has chaired the grouping in 2018, each tenure is different and brings a new opportunity to influence the agenda inside this economically influential grouping of countries.

Not a formal economic or trade bloc, the business communities from each country typically seek ways to deepen trade and investment with other Brics partners. The SA Brics Business Council has various working groups that engage with other member states to this end. This year the council will also lead the agenda, in line with its political principals chairing Brics...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.