KHAYA SITHOLE: In limbo between ANC resolutions and hard realities

Rise in gold counters on the JSE underlines the positive mood reflected in bonds and cash
Thursday, January 12 2023
Standard Bank CEO says while Eskom's next CEO should ideally be an engineer the ideal candidate would also have to be socially and politically sophisticated
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Legal proceedings against actions of former executives could see deal reversed
Investment-led growth is an illusion that needs to be debunked
Many lenders are falling behind the technology curve and not fully ready for the transformation
Church Commissioners, who manage its £10bn investment portfolio, will use the money 'to address past wrongs'
The golf world will have to come to terms with the war between the two big powers
The fraternal feud between Harry and William is going to sell a lot of books
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s victory in the 2022 ANC elective conference at Nasrec has been backed by a far stronger internal mandate.
In 2017, having survived a bruising contest for the presidency against Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Ramaphosa found himself having to work with a mixed leadership slate made up of those who had backed his candidacy and those who had formed the opinion that another leader was more suited to the role. The core leadership team was split in half, with Ace Magashule, Jessie Duarte and, to a diminished extent, David Mabuza one side of a fragile alliance...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KHAYA SITHOLE: In limbo between ANC resolutions and hard realities
At least the 2022 conference resolution on the Reserve Bank shows greater understanding
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s victory in the 2022 ANC elective conference at Nasrec has been backed by a far stronger internal mandate.
In 2017, having survived a bruising contest for the presidency against Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Ramaphosa found himself having to work with a mixed leadership slate made up of those who had backed his candidacy and those who had formed the opinion that another leader was more suited to the role. The core leadership team was split in half, with Ace Magashule, Jessie Duarte and, to a diminished extent, David Mabuza one side of a fragile alliance...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.