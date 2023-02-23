KHAYA SITHOLE: ANC may take one last gamble and yield to the unions

Prospects of US interest rates staying high dampen gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
A consultation process will be launched this year focusing on ‘the building blocks needed to ensure seamless trading’, the department says
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Baidu is leading the charge to create a Chinese rival to the AI platform developed by OpenAI
If not for the post-Covid commodities boom the budget would have looked much worse
Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown
The land route that gives Armenia direct access to Nagorno-Karabakh has been blocked since December 12
The SA team was more attacking with ball in hand at end-2022
Well-funded start-ups set out to build a superfast transit system, but passengers are still waiting
The SA budgeting process is a notoriously laborious exercise that takes months of planning and negotiations. Various arms of the state submit their wish list for projects and initiatives they would like to fund, and hope that in the lottery of allocations they get most of their demands.
The finance minister’s job is to be an equal opportunity offender who finds a way of leaving everyone feeling acknowledged even if not satisfied...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KHAYA SITHOLE: ANC may take one last gamble and yield to the unions
The SA budgeting process is a notoriously laborious exercise that takes months of planning and negotiations. Various arms of the state submit their wish list for projects and initiatives they would like to fund, and hope that in the lottery of allocations they get most of their demands.
The finance minister’s job is to be an equal opportunity offender who finds a way of leaving everyone feeling acknowledged even if not satisfied...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.