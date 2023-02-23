Opinion / Columnists

KHAYA SITHOLE: ANC may take one last gamble and yield to the unions

23 February 2023 - 05:00 Khaya Sithole

The SA budgeting process is a notoriously laborious exercise that takes months of planning and negotiations. Various arms of the state submit their wish list for projects and initiatives they would like to fund, and hope that in the lottery of allocations they get most of their demands.

The finance minister’s job is to be an equal opportunity offender who finds a way of leaving everyone feeling acknowledged even if not satisfied...

