Opinion / Columnists

ALEXANDER PARKER: Business Day will not be anyone’s tool

The Eskom security report contains many potential pitfalls, so we must proceed with caution in reporting on it

BL Premium
06 March 2023 - 05:00

There is a painful history of SA media getting dragged into political games and corruption-related feuds by publishing the contents of “security dossiers”. 

During the darkest days of state capture, the country’s biggest newspaper was duped into publishing stories as a result of a bad mixture of well-placed dodgy dossiers and its own internal organisational culture. Those stories caused huge damage, the consequences of which are still felt today...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.