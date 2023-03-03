National

Forensic report confirms ‘deliberate, premeditated’ sabotage at Tutuka

Investigation confirms Eskom employees maliciously damaged a generation unit at power station in Mpumalanga

03 March 2023 - 05:00 Denene Erasmus

On May 19 last year, as the country was jumping between load-shedding stages 3 and 4, Eskom released a statement to notify the public about suspected cases of sabotage at Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga.

A forensic investigation report into the suspected sabotage incidents, which was seen by Business Day, confirms Eskom employees maliciously damaged a generation unit at Tutuka — one of the worst performing plants in the coal fleet, just as it was being returned to service after an outage...

