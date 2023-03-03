Forensic report confirms ‘deliberate, premeditated’ sabotage at Tutuka

Strong weekly US jobs data and higher underlying inflation in Europe strengthen the case for further monetary tightening
Bola Tinubu’s victory could mean significant changes in the problem-ridden country
Investigation confirms Eskom employees maliciously damaged a generation unit at power station in Mpumalanga
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
It says the new Showmax Group will be well placed to become the leading platform in Africa
Reserve Bank governor says central banks in emerging economies have ample experience dealing with sustained price pressures
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Pressure Russia into ending its war of aggression, G20 foreign ministers urged
Kirsten van Heerden is a sports psychologist who worked with the successful Proteas women’s team
‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong says the forthcoming fourth season will be the last
On May 19 last year, as the country was jumping between load-shedding stages 3 and 4, Eskom released a statement to notify the public about suspected cases of sabotage at Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga.
A forensic investigation report into the suspected sabotage incidents, which was seen by Business Day, confirms Eskom employees maliciously damaged a generation unit at Tutuka — one of the worst performing plants in the coal fleet, just as it was being returned to service after an outage...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Forensic report confirms ‘deliberate, premeditated’ sabotage at Tutuka
Investigation confirms Eskom employees maliciously damaged a generation unit at power station in Mpumalanga
On May 19 last year, as the country was jumping between load-shedding stages 3 and 4, Eskom released a statement to notify the public about suspected cases of sabotage at Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga.
A forensic investigation report into the suspected sabotage incidents, which was seen by Business Day, confirms Eskom employees maliciously damaged a generation unit at Tutuka — one of the worst performing plants in the coal fleet, just as it was being returned to service after an outage...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.