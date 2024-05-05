World / Europe

Thousands of Hungarians attend Orban rival’s rally

The former government insider Peter Magyar is seen by some observers as the first serious threat in years to the premier

05 May 2024 - 21:29
by Boldizsar Gyori
People attend a rally led by former government insider and leader of the Respect and Freedom Party Peter Magyar, in Debrecen, Hungary, May 5 2024. Picture: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters
Debrecen, Hungary — Thousands of Hungarians protested against nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a rally on Sunday weeks ahead of European parliament and local elections due in early June.

Peter Magyar, a former government insider seen by some observers as the first serious threat in years to Orban, staged the rally attended by about 10,000 people in the eastern town of Debrecen, a stronghold of the ruling Fidesz party.

Fidesz candidates have carried the town since the late 1990s with the ruling party winning about 60% of the vote at the last election compared with about a third for opposition parties.

Addressing flag-waving supporters, Magyar took aim at one of Orban’s core policies, criticising what he called the extremely low level of child support allowances in Hungary.

Peter Magyar, leader of the Respect and Freedom Party, speaks at a rally in Debrecen, Hungary, May 5 2024. Picture: Reuters/Bernadett Szabo
“If you tell this story anywhere in Europe, no-one is going to believe you,” Magyar said.

Orban says that among EU countries Hungary is spending the largest share of its economy on supporting families.

“We need an entirely new system where social support is indeed targeted based on social needs,” Magyar said.

He said Hungary was ruled by what he called a well-connected elite, which he would seek to end if elected.

International watchdogs say Orban has channelled EU funds to businesspeople close to Fidesz to entrench himself in power. Orban says Hungary is no more corrupt than other countries.

The watchdog tasked with overseeing EU funds says it lacks the proper authority to expose possible wrongdoing and has called for additional powers.

Reuters

Challenger to Victor Orban leads protest in Budapest

Lawyer Peter Magyar at forefront of march against Hungarian prime minister
World
4 weeks ago

IAN BREMMER: Nato without the US

Can the defence alliance continue to exist without a clear and credible American commitment?
Opinion
4 weeks ago

EU warns Hungary on new sovereignty law

European Commission tells Budapest its legislation violates  union’s democratic values and fundamental rights
World
2 months ago
