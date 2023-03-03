Strong weekly US jobs data and higher underlying inflation in Europe strengthen the case for further monetary tightening
When I chaired a postbudget discussion at Deloittes with SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter the other day, we talked tax at first. Then I asked him how he rated SA’s chances of ending load-shedding.
It was not a question that took him entirely out of his lane. Among his many achievements Kieswetter is a former Eskom power station manager. He ran Matla and other stations successfully in the late 1990s and won a national “best boss” award. He also now leads one of the workstreams supporting the president’s National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom). Even so, I did not expect quite so impassioned an answer...
HILARY JOFFE: Kieswetter’s views of Eskom and its critics are damning
