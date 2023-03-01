National

forensic investigation

Eskom fraud: exorbitant prices paid at Tutuka power plant

Confidential report reveals Eskom paid sky-high prices for containers and grass trimmers

01 March 2023 - 05:00 Denene Erasmus

In 2020 Eskom paid almost R1m for an oil storage container that, three separate quotes obtained by investigators showed, could have been procured for about R80,000.

It paid R940,000 for the container, which ended up being used to store old tyres...

