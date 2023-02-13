Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
The only player to have won three World Cups also lived through a brutal 21-year military regime
The court judgment is expected to result in a sharp reduction in payouts
Unlike past elections, next year holds much more risk — and perhaps much more opportunity — than usual
MTN Nigeria unit deploys agents to boost adoption of mobile wallets using the old currency
Mixed reaction to proclamation of state of disaster and decision to appoint minister of electricity
Human resource executives admit they will rely on software and algorithms to reduce labour costs
Look at the big picture, Opec secretary-general Haitham Al-Ghais tells Cairo conference
The French World Cup hosts are more likely to choke
To not feel exhausted you should move more and exercise
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) made the kind of headlines he probably wanted on the Eskom mess. There’s a state of disaster. There will be a minister of electricity to add to the many bosses the CEO of Eskom will have to prepare slides for. Something is being done.
I think we need to be really clear that none of this is going to work fast. We are stuck with load-shedding for years, and the crisis of this is not only in the cold chains, which can be propped up with generators, or the shuttering of businesses. The crisis is for our young people, and this will only be felt in the decades to come...
ALEXANDER PARKER: The goal must be that we need less hope and resilience, Mr President
Ramaphosa’s Sona presented the true state of government: distracted, entitled and disconnected
