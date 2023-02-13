Opinion / Columnists

ALEXANDER PARKER: The goal must be that we need less hope and resilience, Mr President

Ramaphosa’s Sona presented the true state of government: distracted, entitled and disconnected

BL Premium
13 February 2023 - 05:05

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) made the kind of headlines he probably wanted on the Eskom mess. There’s a state of disaster. There will be a minister of electricity to add to the many bosses the CEO of Eskom will have to prepare slides for. Something is being done. 

I think we need to be really clear that none of this is going to work fast. We are stuck with load-shedding for years, and the crisis of this is not only in the cold chains, which can be propped up with generators, or the shuttering of businesses. The crisis is for our young people, and this will only be felt in the decades to come...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.