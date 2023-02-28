National

De Ruyter could have run Eskom better, says Kieswetter

SARS commissioner believes former Eskom CEO’s statements about poor performance of the ageing fleet demotivated staff at power-station level

BL Premium
28 February 2023 - 20:40 Sam Mkokeli

SA Revenue Services commissioner Edward Kieswetter has again taken a swipe at former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, saying he could have led his troops better and got a better performance from the utility’s struggling and ageing power plants he managed.        

Speaking at a summit hosted by professional services firm Deloitte, Kieswetter said De Ruyter’s broad statements about the poor performance of the ageing fleet demotivated staff at power-station level...

