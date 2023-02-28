De Ruyter could have run Eskom better, says Kieswetter

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
SARS commissioner believes former Eskom CEO's statements about poor performance of the ageing fleet demotivated staff at power-station level
SA Revenue Services commissioner Edward Kieswetter has again taken a swipe at former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, saying he could have led his troops better and got a better performance from the utility’s struggling and ageing power plants he managed.
Speaking at a summit hosted by professional services firm Deloitte, Kieswetter said De Ruyter’s broad statements about the poor performance of the ageing fleet demotivated staff at power-station level...
