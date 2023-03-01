Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
In Africa, expecting less is how you sanction mediocrity, and the ANC is well aware of this
Power crisis, now escalated to a national state of disaster, has been years in the making
Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
The hotel group’s interim results indicate a company well on the road to recovery post-pandemic but more is required to shake off the ‘stale bulls’
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
But the government expects growth of 7% for the full year despite headwinds
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
After three difficult years, tour outfitters are creating new offers to appeal to changed traveler tastes and mindsets.
In his incendiary interview with eNCA last week in which he first outlined his view of the scale of corruption at Eskom, former CEO André de Ruyter alleged that an unnamed minister had told him to be pragmatic and that “you have to enable some people to eat a little bit”. ’
On Tuesday, we confirmed that we knew via our own sources what has been written elsewhere — that a security report commissioned by Eskom alleges that four criminal gangs operate in Mpumalanga. In our story, we added that the report alleges that two sitting members of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet are involved, that the syndicates use gangs of killers to enforce silence and to instil fear, and that they hatched a plan to ramp up load-shedding to derail the president’s re-election as leader of the ANC...
EDITORIAL: Those feasting on Eskom’s supply chain should be eating prison food
Surely if Business Day has seen the allegations against these named individuals, then so have the police, and it’s time they did their job
