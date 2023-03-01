Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Those feasting on Eskom’s supply chain should be eating prison food

Surely if Business Day has seen the allegations against these named individuals, then so have the police, and it’s time they did their job

01 March 2023 - 05:00

In his incendiary interview with eNCA last week in which he first outlined his view of the scale of corruption at Eskom, former CEO André de Ruyter alleged that an unnamed minister had told him to be pragmatic and that “you have to enable some people to eat a little bit”.        ’

On Tuesday, we confirmed that we knew via our own sources what has been written elsewhere — that a security report commissioned by Eskom alleges that four criminal gangs operate in Mpumalanga. In our story, we added that the report alleges that two sitting members of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet are involved, that the syndicates use gangs of killers to enforce silence and to instil fear, and that they hatched a plan to ramp up load-shedding to derail the president’s re-election as leader of the ANC...

