Strong weekly US jobs data and higher underlying inflation in Europe strengthen the case for further monetary tightening
Its policies are more in line with its Brics partners than those of developed countries
Investigation confirms Eskom employees maliciously damaged a generation unit at power station in Mpumalanga
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
It says the new Showmax Group will be well placed to become the leading platform in Africa
Reserve Bank governor says central banks in emerging economies have ample experience dealing with sustained price pressures
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Pressure Russia into ending its war of aggression, G20 foreign ministers urged
Kirsten van Heerden is a sports psychologist who worked with the successful Proteas women’s team
‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong says the forthcoming fourth season will be the last
What happens when a life is transplanted? Some people flourish in their new surroundings. Some wither. Some take on new characteristics and may even give the appearance of being a different organism altogether, even though they still yearn for the soil in which they were first nourished.
But nostalgia, the longing to be connected to one’s former home — one’s former self — often fails to yield the bittersweet pleasure we associate with that word. Rather, living in the past usually entails a painful and obsessive return to foundational traumas. The result is a double displacement from the present: a literalising of LP Hartley’s formulation that “the past is a foreign country”...
CHRIS THURMAN: A portrait of the enigmatic ‘La Divina’
