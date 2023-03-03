Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS THURMAN: A portrait of the enigmatic ‘La Divina’

03 March 2023 - 05:00 Chris Thurman

What happens when a life is transplanted? Some people flourish in their new surroundings. Some wither. Some take on new characteristics and may even give the appearance of being a different organism altogether, even though they still yearn for the soil in which they were first nourished.

But nostalgia, the longing to be connected to one’s former home — one’s former self — often fails to yield the bittersweet pleasure we associate with that word. Rather, living in the past usually entails a painful and obsessive return to foundational traumas. The result is a double displacement from the present: a literalising of LP Hartley’s formulation that “the past is a foreign country”...

