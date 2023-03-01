Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: TikTok at the centre of ticking timebomb that is Western relations with China

US and Canada ban the app on government devices amid allegations that app shares data with Chinese authorities

01 March 2023 - 05:00 Kate Thompson Davy

The TikTok pile on has begun, or to be more accurate the pile off. Last week the European Commission ordered staff to uninstall the TikTok app by ByteDance from their phones and devices.

The commission said it is necessary to protect it “against cybersecurity threats, and actions which may be exploited for cyberattacks”...

