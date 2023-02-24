Not so quiet on the western front

On the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday, benchmark Brent crude prices were about 14% lower than a year earlier
Despite the government’s failures, SA’s democracy is functioning as intended
The Paris-based body added South Africa and Nigeria to its grey list of 25 countries that it subjects to increased compliance monitoring
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
This is a bright spot for the embattled retail group struggling to pay off its debts
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says China’s proposal should have ended after the first bulletpoint, which calls for ‘respecting the sovereignty of all countries’
Car racing has always been ultra-noisy, until Formula E, a force for good
A murder probe that stumbles on abuse of power, a digital era divorce dramedy, comedian Eugene Levy on the road and a spy series with a romantic twist
The winners of the Baftas (British Academy of Film and Television Awards) were announced on Sunday evening and as always there were celebrations for the victors and sympathy for the losers of the last major awards ceremony before the Oscars.
There was also more than a little incredulity and outrage at the undeniably white makeup of the winners podium. Like the Oscars, the Baftas have come under increasing criticism for failing to acknowledge the contributions made to the British film industry by filmmakers of colour since the #BAFTAsSoWhite hashtag first started trending on social media eight years ago...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Not so quiet on the western front
Lily-white Baftas and the Best Picture award once again fail to move the needle on issues of diversity
The winners of the Baftas (British Academy of Film and Television Awards) were announced on Sunday evening and as always there were celebrations for the victors and sympathy for the losers of the last major awards ceremony before the Oscars.
There was also more than a little incredulity and outrage at the undeniably white makeup of the winners podium. Like the Oscars, the Baftas have come under increasing criticism for failing to acknowledge the contributions made to the British film industry by filmmakers of colour since the #BAFTAsSoWhite hashtag first started trending on social media eight years ago...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.