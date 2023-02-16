Opinion / Columnists

GUGU LOURIE: Telkom must become even leaner to survive

16 February 2023 - 05:00 GUGU LOURIE

Telkom has no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce, for reasons quite unlike those of global tech companies.

Global tech giants Amazon, IBM, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Salesforce and Twitter have announced massive retrenchments...

