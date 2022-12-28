Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS GILMOUR: Woolworths finally cuts the David Jones cord

Retailer now needs to concentrate hard on food retailing, which it does far better than any local competitor

28 December 2022 - 13:00 CHRIS GILMOUR

Woolworths finally admitted last week that it’s disposing of David Jones, the Australian department store chain, to private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners.

The sale had been expected by a number of market observers for at least the past two years, even though Woolworths management remained adamant that the disposal wasn’t on the horizon. To be fair, they didn’t deny the sale rumours in more recent messaging, preferring to use the “everything is on the table” terminology. Still, it was quite clear that David Jones was never going to be a core asset of the greater group...

