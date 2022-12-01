The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
In the interests of even-handedness it’s necessary to make a few points about Woolworths’s recent AGM, which, like Shoprite’s, was held entirely “out of person” — that is, unless you were a director or some sort of adviser to the group, you could only “participate” at the end of a video screen.
It’s becoming increasingly difficult to treat these electronic-only events as serious shareholder meetings; difficult not to see them as the apotheosis of the box-ticking mentality that has captured corporate governance. As long as the form of the infinitely tedious King code is obeyed, companies seem to feel, they need not bother with the substance...
ANN CROTTY: Woolworths is trying, but it’s not quite there yet
The retailer struggles with tech, energy and staff, though it promises relief
