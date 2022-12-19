Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths confirms the sale of Australian clothing chain David Jones

‘Major milestone in repositioning’ is set to be completed by the end of March

19 December 2022 - 07:59 Katharine Child and Nico Gous
UPDATED 19 December 2022 - 12:38

High-end food and clothing retailer Woolworths has sold department store David Jones to Australian private equity fund Anchorage Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum.  

It made the announcement on Monday morning after Australian media reports on Friday detailing the imminent sale...

