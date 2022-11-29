Opinion / Columnists

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA’s deafening sound of silence

29 November 2022 - 05:00 NEIL MANTHORP

It is now 23 days since the Proteas lost to the Netherlands and returned from the T20 World Cup with their tails between their legs, and 21 days since it was announced that a “panel of experts” would be assembled to investigate what went wrong. There has since been no communication on the subject.       

Perhaps that is as it should be. If supporters still want answers and accountability, perhaps there aren’t any of the former and none of the latter. The game moves forward and the disaster against the amateurs in orange shirts at the Adelaide Oval will be assigned its place at the top of South African World Cup disasters and forgotten...

