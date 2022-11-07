×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Delta increases number of asset disposals to cut debt

Asset disposals and portfolio optimisation remain key turnaround objectives, says CEO Siyabonga Mbanjwa

BL Premium
07 November 2022 - 19:44 Denise Mhlanga

Delta Property Fund, a sovereign underpinned company, has increased the number of noncore assets to be disposed of in a bid to pay off debt and get the best out of its remaining portfolio.  

For the financial year ended February, Delta said it had earmarked 26 properties for disposals with a market value of R787m. “We have revised this number to 37 properties valued at R877m — and already, one property has been transferred with the disposal progress gaining momentum,” CEO Siyabonga Mbanjwa told Business Day...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.