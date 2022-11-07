Delta increases number of asset disposals to cut debt

Business Day TV talks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
Whatever the outcome of the midterms it would be premature to foresee the demise of a hardy democracy
More vulnerable people driven into dire poverty as erratic power supply destroys businesses and jobs
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and independent analyst Chris Gilmour
Business Day TV speaks to activist Khaya Sithole
International investor interest in renewable energy, digital infrastructure and fintech will continue to drive M
New owner of Twitter recommends voters pick Republican candidates for Congress US midterm election
Fenway Sports Group completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300m in 2010
The car became one of very few vehicles of any kind to have ever reached such an extreme altitude.
Delta Property Fund, a sovereign underpinned company, has increased the number of noncore assets to be disposed of in a bid to pay off debt and get the best out of its remaining portfolio.
For the financial year ended February, Delta said it had earmarked 26 properties for disposals with a market value of R787m. “We have revised this number to 37 properties valued at R877m — and already, one property has been transferred with the disposal progress gaining momentum,” CEO Siyabonga Mbanjwa told Business Day...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Delta increases number of asset disposals to cut debt
Asset disposals and portfolio optimisation remain key turnaround objectives, says CEO Siyabonga Mbanjwa
Delta Property Fund, a sovereign underpinned company, has increased the number of noncore assets to be disposed of in a bid to pay off debt and get the best out of its remaining portfolio.
For the financial year ended February, Delta said it had earmarked 26 properties for disposals with a market value of R787m. “We have revised this number to 37 properties valued at R877m — and already, one property has been transferred with the disposal progress gaining momentum,” CEO Siyabonga Mbanjwa told Business Day...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.