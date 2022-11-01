Europe’s Stoxx 600 is up 1.3% on the day, while the FTSE 100 climbed 1.5% and the DAX 1.1%
The factors that put pressure national government also negatively affect SOEs and municipalities
The Financial and Fiscal Commission said plans must be put in place by provincial departments to manage the slowdown in budget allocations
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Elon Musk’s company launches its powerful Falcon Heavy in first mission in more than three years
SA’s unemployment problem needs more credible solutions than making the Reserve Bank take on a dual mandate, warns Lesetja Kganyago
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Truck drivers lead demonstrations in support of firebrand president who refuses to concede defeat
Former Wallaby qualifies through a Scottish grandfather
The art of winemaking includes a series of finely judged calls that separate the exceptional from the pedestrian
Last week forestry, fisheries & environment minister Barbara Creecy and the presidential climate commission hosted a national stakeholder consultation before next week’s COP27 climate change negotiations in Egypt.
As usual, statements about the need to protect coal mining communities from possible job losses through a just transition featured prominently. That’s something I always find quaint given the blithe disregard shown by the state towards the more than 1-million jobs the late economist Mike Schussler estimated the economy has shed due to years of coal-induced load-shedding...
GRAY MAGUIRE: SA has a begging bowl but ignores ways it can help itself
Barbara Creecy fails to mention anything being done that might incentivise the finance we need
