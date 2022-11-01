×

Opinion / Columnists

GRAY MAGUIRE: SA has a begging bowl but ignores ways it can help itself

Barbara Creecy fails to mention anything being done that might incentivise the finance we need

01 November 2022 - 15:45

Last week forestry, fisheries & environment minister Barbara Creecy and the presidential climate commission hosted a national stakeholder consultation before next week’s COP27 climate change negotiations in Egypt.

As usual, statements about the need to protect coal mining communities from possible job losses through a just transition featured prominently. That’s something I always find quaint given the blithe disregard shown by the state towards the more than 1-million jobs the late economist Mike Schussler estimated the economy has shed due to years of coal-induced load-shedding...

