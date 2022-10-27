Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The think-tank was behind Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction lie and is an ideological component of the US military-industrial complex
Business Day TV talks to Head of Legal at Luno, Paul Harker
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
The building materials and mining group kept its interim dividend unchanged at 40c
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
The Biden administration releases three documents that underscore ‘a very high bar for nuclear employment’
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
Industry body forecasts 30,000 units will be sold by the end of 2022, led by commercial purchases and smaller-engined alternatives
Eskom will be required to sell off its noncore assets and make operational improvements if the government is going to assume part of its R400bn debt.
These are some of the provisional conditions under discussion for the debt takeover, Treasury head of asset and liability management Duncan Pieterse said in reply to questions from MPs who wanted to know what conditions would be attached to bailouts of state-owned enterprises (SOEs)...
What Treasury wants from Eskom in exchange for debt relief
Debt takeover conditions would include sale of noncore assets and dealing with moral hazard
