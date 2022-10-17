China’s central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a second month
The conclusion that free-for-all alliances are leading the party towards continuing leadership incoherence and internal conflict has been disproved
Makwana is confident that ‘with discipline’ the limping power utility can be turned around
Satawu and Untu say their members are unlikely to accept an offer that is lower than inflation
Niche bank targets about 60,000 professionals in its client base who are still accumulating wealth
Finance minister will provide details on the size, timing and conditions of the package in his medium-term policy statement on October 26
Group agrees to sell its Russian classifieds businesses and operations for almost R45bn
Several blasts hit the district while many people rush to work or school, after a first wave of explosions hit residential structures
Reds beat City to leave Arsenal lonely at the top
Committing to a lifestyle change is more important than worrying what the peacock dressed in Under Armour thinks
In recent weeks it has been difficult to summon up much enthusiasm for the ANC’s December elective conference, or for the jostling for leadership positions that has long been under way.
A consensus was emerging among leading political commentators that “slate politics” was dead, and that any reform project for Cyril Ramaphosa’s second term as ANC president would therefore be stillborn...
ANTHONY BUTLER: Slate politics still rules, throwing a lifeline to Ramaphosa’s reform projects
