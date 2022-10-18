×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Our politicians have no public ethos or empathy for the poor

To reverse its economic decline SA needs leaders with a sense of public service who empathise with people from all walks of life

BL Premium
18 October 2022 - 15:32 Jabulani Sikhakhane

One interpretation of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to withdraw extra freebies given to ministers and deputy ministers is that it shows sensitivity to what the public thinks of government and its decisions. That would be a good thing.

However, this would miss the fact that SA’s problem is far deeper. Its politicians long ago lost their sense of public ethos and empathy for the poorest citizens. It’s not only cabinet ministers and their deputies. Councillors and provincial politicians are even worse...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.