Vytjie Mentor dies after long illness

Opec has options to meet challenges including cuts, says Saudi Arabia
CEO Bob van Dijk’s move to buy up profitable Brazilian food delivery platform iFood ticks all the boxes
The Council for Medical Schemes has urged Health Squared members not to make rash decisions while it speaks to medical schemes
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
Zhang Xiaolang, who was arrested four years ago on his way to catching a one-way flight to China, admitted to a single count of trade-secret theft
Business Unity SA warns higher-than-expected debt service costs will add at least R9bn to government spending
Borrowers' ability to benefit from the reduced debt-servicing costs contributes to improvement
Former prime minister risked undermining government, says Albanese
Warrick Gelant is the fourth right wing in four Tests amid injuries and a suspension
Futuristic concept car specially commissioned for just 25 customers
Former senior ANC MP Vytjie Mentor died on Tuesday morning after a long illness, Action SA leader Herman Mashaba said. She was 58.
“Vytjie had been ill for some time and this morning her family called to inform us that she had succumbed to her illness after being hospitalised for several months,” Mashaba said in a statement.
Mentor was among the first politicians to appear before the state capture inquiry, where she gave testimony about how former president Jacob Zuma allegedly tried to recruit her as a pliant minister through the Gupta family. However, she gave inconsistent testimony before the Zondo commission.
She served as an ANC MP and was chairperson of the public enterprises committee. Mentor joined ActionSA nearly two years ago, jumping ship from the ACDP, to become its Western Cape chairperson.
Mashaba said: “She was a true patriot who served her country even in the face of criticism.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Vytjie Mentor dies after long illness
Former senior ANC MP passed away in hospital on Tuesday morning
Former senior ANC MP Vytjie Mentor died on Tuesday morning after a long illness, Action SA leader Herman Mashaba said. She was 58.
“Vytjie had been ill for some time and this morning her family called to inform us that she had succumbed to her illness after being hospitalised for several months,” Mashaba said in a statement.
Mentor was among the first politicians to appear before the state capture inquiry, where she gave testimony about how former president Jacob Zuma allegedly tried to recruit her as a pliant minister through the Gupta family. However, she gave inconsistent testimony before the Zondo commission.
She served as an ANC MP and was chairperson of the public enterprises committee. Mentor joined ActionSA nearly two years ago, jumping ship from the ACDP, to become its Western Cape chairperson.
Mashaba said: “She was a true patriot who served her country even in the face of criticism.”
TimesLIVE
Lakela Kaunda denies calling Vytjie Mentor to set up meeting with Jacob Zuma
I had no interaction with Vytjie Mentor, Jacob Zuma tells inquiry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Crime fighters support better tools to investigate unexplained wealth
Zuma heads to SCA to appeal ‘unlawful’ medical parole ruling
Phumla Williams resigns as head of GCIS
Transnet dumps employees involved in dodgy locomotives tender
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.