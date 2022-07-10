Dollar is gaining support from global recession fears and expectations the Fed will stick to its aggressive monetary tightening cycle
One of the most positive things about Saturday’s second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein was that Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber did not seem particularly stung by the result and, even more importantly, he didn’t blame the defeat on his team playing too much rugby.
A Bok defeat is always a calamity for the team’s supporters and a first loss to Wales in SA should not be sugar-coated. Both Nienaber and skipper for the day Handré Pollard made it clear they were disappointed. Their goal was to wrap up the series before this weekend’s third Test in Cape Town...
GAVIN RICH: Bok coach Nienaber seems happy with new-look team
