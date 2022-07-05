Midweek fixtures lined up for Boks’ year-end tour to Europe

The Springboks will play three of the Six Nations’ powerhouses on their four-match end-of-year tour to Europe in November.

The Boks’ Tests have been confirmed with matches against Ireland, France, Italy and England on the roster, while an SA Select XV will clash with the Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate in a midweek match.

The tour will be a crucial building block for the Boks as they fine-tune preparations for 2023’s Rugby World Cup in France. Their clashes against Ireland, England and in particular France will provide coach Jacques Nienaber an indicator of where his team is at, less than a year before the defence of their title.

Their clash with France is scheduled for Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, the same venue at which they will kick off their World Cup campaign against Scotland next September. They will also play their final pool match at Stade Vélodrome against an Asia-Pacific qualifier.