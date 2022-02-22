Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Surprisingly strong December retail sales build on November’s Main contributor was retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods with 19.2% growth B L Premium

Stats SA released the December 2021 retail sales figures last week. These were surprisingly strong and followed strong November retail sales figures, which had been adjusted slightly downwards in this statistical release.

Overall retail sales growth year on year to December 2021 was 3.1%, which followed an almost as strong 2.7% year-on-year growth in November, which included the so-called Black Friday weekend...