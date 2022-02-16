Economy Retail sales round off 2021 on a better note as they rebound 6.4% B L Premium

Retail sales rose more than expected in December on an annual basis, as the relaxation of lockdown restrictions created an enabling environment for consumers to the shop around, boosting retailers in textiles, clothing and footwear, and leather goods in particular.

Retail sales rose to an annual rate of 3.1% in December, from the same period a year ago, which was skewed by tighter curbs to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. ..