Opinion / Columnists DAVID SHAPIRO: Electric cars and Nike reflect seismic shifts in key industries Consumers are pushing automakers to switch to greener technology, while the sports brand has ditched its middlemen BL PREMIUM

Each weekend I set aside time to comb through the financial press. I always begin with the Financial Times and then wade into The Economist, Barron’s, The New York Times and The Daily Telegraph. It’s not light entertainment.

It’s hard work and takes rigid discipline to grind through story after story reflecting the views of Nobel laureates, economists and fund managers on when they believe the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates, or whether the uptick in inflation will be fleeting or will spiral out of control and send the global economy into a tailspin. It’s easy to doze off or be distracted by Euro2020. ..