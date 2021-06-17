DAVID SHAPIRO: Cristal challengers are outdoing the JSE by a mile
The winners and losers at the halfway stage of the five-share contest
At the close of business this evening, I will calculate the half-year winner of the Cristal Challenge. It is a competition I organised in December 2020, in which I invited a few colleagues in the investment industry to choose five local shares they believed would deliver great riches to shareholders over the coming 12 months. A few outsiders muscled their way into the battle on Twitter and, at the interim stage, they had also managed to elbow themselves onto the winners’ podium.
The frontrunner of the contest is the erudite Piet Viljoen, with MTN and Aveng buttressing his five-stock portfolio’s 56% gain. Inspired choices of Jubilee, PPC and Sasol have placed long-distance runner Altus Badenhorst marginally behind Piet — up 53% — while pianist and fitness fanatic Betsie Schaap — up 52% — is still in with a chance buoyed by Renergen, Purple and PPC...
