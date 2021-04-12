Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: The tests ahead for a sustainable recovery Success in the vaccination programme is the most pressing need BL PREMIUM

I don’t know about you, but it didn’t feel as if there was any break between 2020 and 2021 — it just seemed to be a continuation of our struggles with the Covid-19 pandemic as it grew deadlier during its second wave. We can only brace ourselves for what may emerge in a third wave that many experts are pencilling in for June or July.

But despite the depressed state in which we opened the year, economic data has surprised on the upside. It does seem that our economic rebound from the worst contraction in a century looks to be on track despite a first quarter marked by the reintroduction of tighter, but pleasingly more targeted lockdown restrictions and Eskom load-shedding...