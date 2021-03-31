Economic transformation and job creation: How far are we from the targets of the NDP?

A question we often get in response to the recently published National Development Plan (NDP) assessment report is — in what direction is SA trending? Are things worse or better today than when the NDP was published in 2012?

One cannot draw an average across different objectives, but perhaps the metrics that give the closest approximation are economic growth and job creation. Both of these outcomes are dependent on achieving many of the other NDP goals. Citizens need access to quality healthcare to be part of a productive labour force.

Good education is needed to equip the labour force with the necessary skills. A capable and ethical state is a prerequisite for policy certainty, which translates into business and consumer confidence — both necessary inputs into economic growth, which creates jobs.

Over the past five years, the SA economy has been growing at a slower rate than the population. Between 2015 and 2019 (before the Covid-19 pandemic), the population grew by an average of 1.4% per annum. In comparison, the average annual economic growth rate in real terms over the same period was 0.8%. As a result, the average South African has become poorer.

Growth has been far below the target of 5.4% the NDP envisaged SA should average between 2011 and 2030. The country was, therefore, sliding backwards even before the onset of the pandemic.

The pandemic has made matters even worse. SA’s economy in 2020 was 7% smaller than in 2019. The Bureau for Economic Research’s (BER) most recent growth forecast for 2021 is for the economy to grow at 3.7%, but bear in mind the base effect: even if GDP remains at the same level as in the fourth quarter of 2020 for each of the four quarters of 2021, the economy will still have grown by 0.8% in the 2021 calendar year.