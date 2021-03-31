Old constraints to stall SA’s recovery even as GDP rebounds in 2021, World Bank says
World Bank says stronger recovery in SA will be prevented by ongoing electricity shortages
31 March 2021 - 13:27
The World Bank, which upgraded its forecast for SA's economic expansion in 2021, warned that the recovery would then be constrained as Covid-19 restrictions and long-standing problems such as Eskom’s power cuts prevent it from gaining momentum after the biggest slump in a century.
In its April 2021 Africa Pulse publication released on Wednesday, the global development lender raised its 2021 growth forecast for SA to 3%, citing a boost in demand for commodities as key economies pick up steam. But that's still below predictions by the Treasury and the Reserve Bank. The central bank said last week that SA's GDP, which shrunk 7% in 2020, would rebound 3.8%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now