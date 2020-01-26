wef
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Team SA out of step as climate change dominates global agenda
Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg clash at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland
26 January 2020 - 20:07
If there was any doubt that climate change has firmly moved from the margins to the mainstream, the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting last week would have removed them.
Even before the politicians, business leaders, trade unionists, activists and academics arrived in Davos, the world's biggest asset manager, BlackRock, had set the scene with its announcement that it had exited businesses that “present a high sustainability-related risk”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.