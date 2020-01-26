Opinion / Columnists wef LUKANYO MNYANDA: Team SA out of step as climate change dominates global agenda Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg clash at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland BL PREMIUM

If there was any doubt that climate change has firmly moved from the margins to the mainstream, the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting last week would have removed them.

Even before the politicians, business leaders, trade unionists, activists and academics arrived in Davos, the world's biggest asset manager, BlackRock, had set the scene with its announcement that it had exited businesses that “present a high sustainability-related risk”.