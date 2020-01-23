News Leader
WATCH: Why SA Inc is a tough sell at the WEF
Jacko Maree, a finance leader at the World Economic Forum and an investment envoy to President Cyril Ramaphosa, talks to Business Day TV
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is under way in Davos. The meeting takes place amid slowing global growth, with SA proving to be a laggard, which makes SA Inc a tough sell in the current economic climate.
Business Day TV caught up with Jacko Maree while he attends the WEF as a finance leader and an investment envoy to President Cyril Ramaphosa.