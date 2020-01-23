Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: Capitalists saving the world from capitalism The Davos spectacle that the rest of us can really do without BL PREMIUM

The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos seems to have become a parody of itself. So much so that it’s difficult not to suspect that Klaus Schwab, who runs the show, isn’t just making fun of us all when each year he describes, in terribly earnest terms, his latest plan to save the capitalist world from itself.

Anyway, despite 50 years of warnings of impending existential crises, the capitalist world continues to thrive amid growing inequality and Davos remains a must-attend spectacle for the world’s corporate and political leaders, which this year includes 17-year-old Greta Thunberg. Equally inevitably, here on the fringes of the global media, we continue feebly to poke fun at it.