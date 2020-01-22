WATCH: How climate change has topped the Davos agenda

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has kicked off in Davos. It is the 50th year that global leaders and captains of industry will meet in the Swiss mountain town to discuss economic growth, trade, tech regulation and climate change.

This year’s event takes place under the theme, “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World”.

Business Day TV caught up with Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso on the line from Davos to talk about the meeting, its aims and where that places our economy.