WATCH: How climate change has topped the Davos agenda

Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso talks to Business Day TV about the World Economic Forum

22 January 2020 - 10:04 Business Day TV
A logo sits on a window at the entrance hall of the Congress Center on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, January 22 2019. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ BLOOMBERG/ JASON ALDEN
A logo sits on a window at the entrance hall of the Congress Center on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, January 22 2019. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ BLOOMBERG/ JASON ALDEN

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has kicked off in Davos. It is the 50th year that global leaders and captains of industry will meet in the Swiss mountain town to discuss economic growth, trade, tech regulation and climate change.

This year’s event takes place under the theme, “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World”.

Business Day TV caught up with Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso on the line from Davos to talk about the meeting, its aims and where that places our economy.

Or listen to the full audio:

