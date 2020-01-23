World Economic Forum: Let’s just remember who caused these problems

For some of us, the belief that certain topics and beliefs are the preserve of particular groups is hard to shake. I was reminded about this reading a Financial Times article, on my way to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The subject was inequality and the argument was premised on the idea that concern about inequality is the preserve of "the Left", though what that designation entails is never defined.

Discussions on the environment were likewise restricted to the margins. Those of us of a certain age will remember that on the university campus, the green agenda was a topic that a handful of "hippies" were interested in. Even at a place like Rhodes University three decades ago, these environmentalist types stood out.

And it has taken the world of finance a bit longer to catch up. This is a topic global elites in business and government were definitely not concerned about when they first convened at the Alpine resort town of Davos back in the 1970s. That was the era of the oil crisis and the Cold War. Mass movements at the time would have had no time to be arguing about if the Earth was 1°C warmer than in the previous century.

How things have changed for the easily caricatured champagne-swilling "Davos man". As the WEF marks its 50th anniversary, this year’s meeting has a different tone.

But the town, with its snow-covered mountains that cater to well-off skiers, doesn’t strike one as the place to talk about the evils of inequality. That’s especially so if you take the view that the type of people offering the cure belong to a class responsible for the spread of the disease in the first place. The WEF is the playground of CEOs who, over the past few decades, have paid themselves obscene amounts while their relentless push for profit has left the environment in a sorry state.

And then there are the fund managers who failed to exercise their stewardship role as shareholders. They played along as executive pay ballooned.

In that period, ordinary workers’ pay either stagnated or fell in real terms, sowing the seeds of the discontent that has brought us to the age of populism.

So it has come to pass that the concerns of "the Left" now dominate discussions among the richest and most powerful on earth.