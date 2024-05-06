JORGE MENDES: The imperative for asymmetrical call termination rates

ICASA’s proposed regulatory changes, while well-intentioned in lowering costs for consumers, inadvertently threaten to worsen market inequalities. The current policy framework allowing for asymmetry in call termination rates is a crucial lever to ensure smaller operators can sustain their operations amid the dominance of larger players.

Cell C is opposed to the proposed amendments, with its stance rooted in the strong belief that removing or aggressively adjusting this asymmetry, as contemplated in the draft amendments, risks entrenching the duopoly further, threatening the sustainability of smaller players, eroding consumer choice and stifling innovation across the board.

Consumer choice and affordability

Maintaining asymmetry in call termination rates is essential for lowering costs and improving offerings for consumers. By allowing more providers to enter the market, transparency and affordability can be enhanced, ensuring consumers have access to a wider range of choices for their connectivity needs.

Slashing interconnect fees without maintaining asymmetry will reduce choice for consumers and inhibit the lowering of costs.

Effect on smaller operators and fostering healthy competition

SA needs a telecommunications industry characterised by robust competition, transparency and consumer choice. The proposed reduction in interconnect fees, particularly the removal of asymmetry, raises concerns about market dynamics and consumer welfare. Cell C emphasises the importance of maintaining pro-competitive regulations to ensure a level playing field and drive innovation for the benefit of consumers.

As a smaller player in the telecommunications sector, Cell C understands the challenges faced by operators of all sizes. The proposed removal of asymmetry threatens to further consolidate the power of dominant players, stifling innovation and limiting choice for consumers. It is imperative that ICASA carefully considers the implications of its regulatory decisions, considering the diverse needs of all stakeholders.

The proposed changes disproportionately benefit dominant players like MTN and Vodacom, posing a significant threat to smaller operators like Cell C. The removal of asymmetry would lead to revenue erosion for smaller players without directly benefiting consumers. This move undermines the regulator's mandate to promote fair competition and jeopardises the sustainability of smaller operators, risking diversity and innovation in the industry.

Technical concerns with ICASA's model

This policy stance is predicated on comprehensive cost modelling and ICASA’s own findings, highlighting the current lack of competition in the voice call market.

Cell C has identified significant shortcomings in ICASA's bottom-up cost model for mobile networks. The model fails to adequately capture the intricacies of pure long-run incremental costs (LRIC) and lacks reliability in calculating appropriate termination pricing. Moreover, the model demonstrates a high degree of cost asymmetry between small-scale and large-scale operators, further justifying the need for asymmetrical pricing.

This highlights the need for a more robust and reliable approach to pricing. Without accurate cost modelling, regulatory decisions risk being based on incomplete or inaccurate information, potentially harming both operators and consumers.