Opinion

CARTOON: Mnangagwa’s dollar dream

11 April 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, April 11 2024
Thursday, April 11 2024

Jury still out on Zimbabwe’s latest currency

The Zimbabwe Gold replaces the Zimdollar, which has lost about 80% of its value so far in 2024
World
1 day ago

Hunger grips Southern Africa as Zimbabwe declares drought a disaster

President says country needs more than $2bn (R37.6bn) in aid to feed people
World
1 week ago

US policy on Harare stays the same, says US official

Washington slaps sanctions on 14 Zimbabwean individuals and entities this week
World
1 month ago

Zimbabwe horticulture sector sees green shoots despite challenges

The sector aims to attract investment of $1.2bn but it's uphill task amid policy changes, logistics challenges and persistent concerns over land ...
World
4 months ago
Wednesday, April 10 2024
Wednesday, April 10 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: The ‘s’ in Brics is a country, ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s endless games
Opinion / Editorials
3.
KOBUS VERSTER: The future of steel is green
Opinion
4.
JOHANN VAN LOGGERENBERG: Batsa’s crocodile tears ...
Opinion
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: IPL might do well in India, but is ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.