US policy on Harare stays the same, says US official
Washington slaps sanctions on 14 Zimbabwean individuals and entities this week
Imposing sanctions on 11 Zimbabwean individuals and three entities this week did not represent a change in US policy towards that country but a switch of tools to target those responsible for corruption or serious human rights abuses, a US official said Thursday.
The measure was imposed by the US treasury’s office of foreign assets control on Monday under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act. It replaces the general sanctions that the US had in place against Zimbabwe since 2003. The designation of the 98 individuals and entities remaining on the list under the 2003 sanctions programme have been lifted. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.