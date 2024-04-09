Meanwhile, India’s fuel demand hit a record high in the 2024 financial year driven by higher petrol and jet fuel consumption
If an industry cannot become competitive, support should be provided in only a few cases
Bilchitz has been acting at the Constitutional Court since February but has, as yet, not delivered a judgment
The Immigration Amendment Bill gives effect to a 2017 judgment of the Constitutional Court
Competition from China has forced the company to change direction
Fitch Solutions unit says monetary easing and moderating inflation will support activity
Defined terms and expiry dates can minimise legal and financial complexities when partnerships endnd
Despite reports of progress Palestinian official cites impasse on main Hamas demands
A formulaic and one-dimensional competition will not serve the IPL
The base specification SUV has luxury features without going over the top with expensive gadgets
CARTOON: Netanyahu running on empty
Hamas says Gaza truce talks still deadlocked
UK bordering on complicity in Gaza, senior judges warn
Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel
Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing into Gaza
Netanyahu coalition under strain
