Burmester secures first LIV win after playoff with Garcia

Dean Burmester celebrates after he wins the LIV Golf Miami golf tournament in Miami, Florida, the US, April 7 2024. Picture: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
SA’s Dean Burmester saved par at the second playoff hole to defeat Sergio Garcia of Spain and win LIV Golf Miami for his first LIV victory on Sunday at Trump National Doral.
After both players made par the first time through, they returned to the tee at the par-4 18th, and Garcia’s second shot found the water hazard. Burmester reached the green in two shots and Garcia holed a bogey putt to put the pressure on Burmester to save par.
But there was little to sweat, as Burmester’s 3-footer for par was in all the way, giving the 34-year-old his first LIV title after four career wins on the DP World Tour, including two in his native SA last November and December.
“I feel like I’ve played some really great golf over the last five, six months,” Burmester said. “The two wins back home in SA before Christmas were special, two tournaments I’ve wanted to win for a long time, and to win the SA Open, which is the second oldest tournament in the world, is a privilege. I thought I held myself really well there, and to come here on a golf course like this that’s Major worthy and to beat Major champions, I’m happy to have done that.”
Garcia, who held a share of the lead after the first round and a two-stroke advantage after the second, once again came up short in a playoff. The 2017 Masters champion lost a playoff at LIV Golf Singapore last year to Talor Gooch and fell to Chile’s Joaquin Niemann at the 2024 season opener at Mayakoba.
Field Level Media
